Man arrested after garda injured in Co Kildare incident

A garda has been injured after he was carried on a car for a distance before falling off, in Co Kildare.

Gardai said the incident happened at about 11.45pm on Friday, when a car was stopped on the R403 close to Barberstown roundabout in Straffan.

They were in the process of seizing the vehicle when the driver fled the scene.

Gardai said a member of the force attempting to stop the car was carried on the vehicle for a distance before falling off.

The male garda was taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for head and upper body injuries.

He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident, following a search of the area. The vehicle involved was also located.

The man is being held at Leixlip garda station.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses and asked any road-users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Straffan/Barberstown Cross areas and the Straffan village area between 11.40pm on Friday and 12.15am on Saturday to contact them.

Garda Representative Association president Brendan O’Connor wished the garda a “speedy recovery”.

“This incident shows just how dangerous traffic stops or any interaction involving vehicles are,” Mr O’Connor said.

“This association has repeatedly called for better training for members to try and mitigate or reduce some of the risks.

“We have consistently called for out-of-car safety training for all operational members which currently is not provided.

“Any situation where members are operating in live traffic has the potential to become life-threatening in an instant.”

He said there should be more focus on incidents like these “from a health and safety perspective as well as the criminal investigation”.

Anyone with information can contact Leixlip garda station on 01-6667800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.