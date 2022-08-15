Planning report into An Bord Pleanala allegations referred to DPP and the Garda

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has referred a planning report into “certain decisions” at An Bord Pleanala to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda and the Standards in Public Office (SIPO).

Mr O’Brien said he referred the report by barrister Remy Farrell on the advice of the Attorney General.

The report was entitled the “report into the management of conflicts of interest and relevant disclosures by the Deputy Chairperson of An Bord Pleanala in relation to certain decisions of that Board and related matters”.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Housing Department said it would be “inappropriate for the minister to comment further on this specific matter”.

“It is now a matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions as to whether a criminal prosecution should be undertaken arising from the findings of the report,” it added.

The minister has also sought the views of the DPP in relation to the publication of the report “having regard to the possibility of a prosecution”.

The department also said Mr O’Brien is awaiting the outcome of a separate internal report from a senior management team within An Bord Pleanala, which was requested by An Bord Pleanala chairman Dave Walsh.

“It is expected that this internal report will examine further allegations of wrongdoing,” the statement said.

“Minister O’Brien will decide on any further course of action, including possible legislative amendments, following consideration of this report.”