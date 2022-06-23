Search

23 Jun 2022

Leo Varadkar: Restoring the wages of high earners is not a pay rise

Leo Varadkar: Restoring the wages of high earners is not a pay rise

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 3:03 PM

The restoration of pre-austerity wages for Ireland’s highest paid public servants should not be misrepresented as a pay rise, the Tanaiste has insisted.

Leo Varadkar said those characterising the move as a salary increase for the richest in society were factually incorrect.

Wages across public services in Ireland were cut a decade ago following the financial crash and the vast majority have been restored since legislation was passed in 2017 to reinstate the original pay rates.

The group earning above 150,000 euro, which includes hospital consultants, judges and top-grade civil servants, is the final cohort to have their pay reinstated.

The restoration is due to take effect at the start of July.

Mr Varadkar defended the pay restoration during Dail exchanges with People Before Profit – Solidarity TD Paul Murphy on Thursday.

Mr Murphy said the Government’s decision to push ahead with the pay restoration contrasted with its position on trade union calls for a significant wage increase across the public sector to help absorb spiralling costs of living.

He also highlighted ministers’ reluctance to introduce any fresh supports for families until October’s budget.

The TD described the situation as a “tale of two Irelands”.

“Instead of massive pay increases for the top 1%, the Government needs to take action now to protect low and middle income workers from the cost of living and housing crisis,” he told the Tanaiste.

Mr Varadkar replied: “I think what you described there was quite simply a misrepresentation of the facts.”

The Fine Gael leader continued: “This is not a pay increase, it’s pay restoration. It’s the reversal of pay cuts that happened over 10 years ago.

“It’s not a pay increase – it’s the reversal of the pay cut and pay restoration and if it was any other group, that’s how you would describe it.”

Mr Murphy questioned Mr Varadkar’s contention.

He said: “When is a pay increase not a pay increase? What, when you’re on over 150,000 euros?

“I mean the secretaries general of the departments that you lead last year were taking home 210,000 euros a year. This year, or in the next 12 months, they will take home 250,000 euros in a year.

“In anybody’s money, that’s a pretty significant pay increase, year-on-year.”

Mr Varadkar responded: “In answer to your question, a pay increase is not a pay increase when in 2022 you end up earning the same as you did in 2012.

“It’s the reversal of a pay cut. It’s pay restoration. Those are the facts, you may choose to misrepresent them, but those are the facts.”

On the wider impasse over public sector pay rates, the Government, this week, indicated it was poised to make a new offer to the unions.

A Government proposal that would have seen a 2.5% pay increase this year, following by a similar rise the following year, was rejected by the unions during talks involving the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) last week.

Mr Varadkar has said the Government planned to re-engage with the negotiations and table a further offer.

“We’ve already agreed to a pay increase of between 2% and 3% this year, plus or minus an increment, and we accept that that is not enough given the cost of living and that is why we’re engaging with public sector unions on an agreement for a better pay increase than that, not just this year, but also next year,” he told the Dail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media