Holiday disruption fears grow as popular destinations are hit with cabin crew strikes

Holiday makers travelling to some of the most popular destinations in Europe have been reassured that they won't face disruption, despite an estimated 2,000 Ryanair baggage staff set to go on strike.

Three trade unions representing aviation workers in Spain and Portugal have this week announced plans to take industrial action over working conditions and pay.

Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have also called a 24-hour strike for June 25, coinciding with stoppages the airline is facing on the same day in other parts of Europe.

Unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti said they were seeking improved pay and conditions after staging a four-hour stoppage earlier in June.

Workers in Portugal are demanding compliance with Portuguese law and better working conditions, Portugal's union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"This mobilisation is not only an opportunity to put the spotlight on multiple attacks on workers' dignity and to make this reality known but also a moment to show unity and solidarity against dumping", the union said.

The strike in Portugal comes just after Ryanair's Spanish cabin crew announced a six-day strike.

The action will take place on June 24, 35, 26 and 30, and on July 1 and 2.

Workers have said the reasons for the strike are discontent with working conditions and pay.

However, Ryanair said that SNPVAC represents less than 3 per cent of its cabin crew staff in Portugal.

"Ryanair has negotiated collective agreements covering 90 per cent of our people across Europe," the airline said in a statement.

"In recent months we have been negotiating improvements to those agreements as we work through the Covid recovery phase. Those negotiations are going well and we do not expect widespread disruption this summer".