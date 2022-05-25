Maggots fall from classroom ceiling on to children’s desks

Schoolchildren were left horrified when maggots fell from the ceiling on to their desks in class.
Crown Primary School in Inverness had to call in a pest control team on Tuesday to deal with an infestation of the insects.
Officials at Highland Council say “immediate action” was taken and children were moved to another location in the school.
A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The school became aware of the issue on Tuesday May 24 and moved pupils in the affected area to different workspaces so their learning was not disrupted.
“Pest control were immediately called to resolve this issue.”
Pictured from left are Sorcha Fennell (Trocaire), Tullamore Sacred Heart School students Claire Hendy and Mia Gibney and Mary Coogan (Trocaire)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.