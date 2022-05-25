Search

25 May 2022

Government points to new history curriculum after criticism from Troy Deeney

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 2:36 PM

The Department for Education has pointed to plans to develop a model history curriculum by 2024 amid criticism from footballer Troy Deeney, who is campaigning to diversify the national teaching programme.

The Birmingham City forward launched a petition and wrote an open letter to the Government in February calling for the teaching of the history and experiences of black, Asian and ethnic minority communities to be made mandatory in schools.

His open letter got an immediate response from Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and a meeting between the pair was held in March.

The lack of progress since has “disappointed” the footballer, and his campaign featured in a Channel 4 documentary broadcast on Monday titled Troy Deeney: Where’s My History?

Deeney welcomed the pleasant nature of Mr Zahawi but insisted he wanted “a bit more” to have happened.

A Department for Education spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are developing a new model history curriculum in partnership with history curriculum experts, historians and school leaders to further support the teaching of high-quality, knowledge-rich content.

“Its purpose is to tell the story of how we shaped, and were shaped by, our relationships with the rest of the world.

“We continue to be informed by the work of committed individuals and groups when it comes to supporting the teaching of black and minority ethnic history.

“The knowledge-rich curriculum in our schools offers pupils the opportunity to study significant figures from black and ethnic minority backgrounds and the contributions they have made to the nation, as well as helping them understand our shared history with countries from across the world.”

The model history curriculum, set to be published in 2024, is aimed at supporting and helping teachers develop their own school curriculum.

