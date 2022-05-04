Government seeks public opinion on cycle network seven times the length of Ireland

The Irish public are being invited to have their say on a proposed 3,500km cycle network across Ireland.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is seeking views on the project, which aims to connect more than 200 villages, towns and cities via safe and attractive cycle routes.

The new National Cycle Network (NCN) is expected to make it easier and safer for people to cycle for commuting, leisure and tourism, thus reducing reliance on cars.

Plans for the ambitious project were launched by TII today (Wednesday May 4).

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, called it "another step in connecting our communities".

He said, "The expansion of our cycling network is key to enabling everyone, young and old, urban and rural, to enjoy and make the switch to cycling. Whilst we will continue to invest in Greenways like the Galway to Dublin route currently under development, this is not only about providing cycleways for long distance cyclists.

"This proposed network’s focus is on everyday travel and use - connecting village to village, town to village, city to town. It’s another step in connecting our communities, to enable and encourage as many of us as possible to choose the bike when travelling. The network will connect into other sustainable transport modes, enabling further onward travel using the bus, train and by walking."

The NCN will reportedly incorporate many existing and planned greenways and proposed new cycle routes as part of its national cycle corridors.

It's anticipated that the final plan, which will take into account public feedback and ideas, will be put forward for ministerial approval in the third quarter of 2022 in line with the Climate Action Plan.

It will then move quickly into implementation phase.

Public consultation is open from today (Wednesday May 4) to Tuesday June 7 this year.

Click here for details.