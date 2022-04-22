Search

22 Apr 2022

'Really positive news' - O'Brien confirms almost 3k homes began construction in March

'Really positive news' - O'Brien confirms almost 3k homes began construction in March

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

22 Apr 2022 1:03 PM

The Minister for Housing has confirmed almost 3,000 homes began construction in March 2022. 

Minister Darragh O'Brien confirmed the news - which he called "really positive" - through social media today (Friday April 22). 

According to the minister, commencement notices for 2,809 homes were received in March, a figure 21% higher than the number of notices received in February 2022 (2,327 units). 

Almost 35,000 commencement notices for new residential homes - indicating construction has commenced - were received in the past twelve months between April 2021 and March 2022. 

It's the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data was first published, with the exception of 2020 when building restrictions were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The number of notices received in March 2022 is 190% higher than March 2021, according to the Department of Housing. 

However, restrictions on construction activity were in place in February 2021 for public health reasons. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media