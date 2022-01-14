Information on mountain bike wanted by Gardai investigating Tullamore canal killing
Gardai investigating the killing of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy are appealing for information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike.
The bike in question reportedly has straight handlebars and distinctive yellow or green front forks.
The fatal assault occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday January 12 at the Cappincur canal bank in Tullamore, Co Offaly.
Vigils are taking place across the country today (January 14) in memory Ms Murphy.
A man who was previously detained in Tullamore Garda Station has since been released by Gardai, who confirm he is "no longer a suspect".
Gardai are also appealing to anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on January 12 to make contact with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.
