29 Dec 2021

Over 30s can avail of Covid booster vaccine from today

People between the ages of 30-39 can avail of a Covid booster vaccine from today (December 29). 

Over 30s will be offered an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna) even if primary vaccination was completed by receiving AstraZeneca, Janssen, Pfizer or Moderna. 

Those aged 16-29 who received a Janssen primary dose are reportedly also being invited for a booster in line with NIAC guidance. 

According to the HSE, people can attend a walk-in clinic or book an appointment for the booster as long as they have already completed a primary vaccine course, and have received the second dose at least three months ago. 

Reports yesterday (December 28) revealed pharmacies are very busy with booster administration at present, with the Managing Director of Mulligans Pharmacy chain in Waterford, Ronan Mulligan, telling local radio station WLR FM they are "literally down to bare bones". 

The latest data shows a total of 9.47 million doses have been administered in Ireland to date. 

Official advice states people who tested positive for Covid-19 since primary vaccination should wait three months before receiving their booster. 

The HSE is "strongly urging" people who have not yet received primary vaccination to do so. 

