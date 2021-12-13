Search

13 Dec 2021

Extremely heavy traffic and motorway delays as truckers stage second protest

Extremely heavy traffic and motorway delays as truckers stage second protest

The previous protest staged by the Irish Truckers & Hauliage Association Against Fuel Prices

Reporter:

David Power

Heavy traffic is reported on some of the main motorways and approach routes to Dublin as truck drivers and hauliers take their protests about rising fuel prices to Dublin this morning. 

This is the second protest staged by the Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices. 

On social media posts, the group is urging lorry drivers to converge on Dublin Port, and once parked near there, not to move for 24 hours. 

The group urges people to stay safe and keep emergency routes free. They also advise the protestors to let the Dublin Port staff come and go. 

Over the weekend, Minister Simon Harris criticised the approach, saying the blockade was "not the way to do business".

The Further Education Minister hit out at groups including the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices over plans for a day-long “blockade” of the city.

Retailers have condemned the plans, warning it will be the “difference between survival and closure” for many stores already badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A similar protest two weeks ago caused heavy disruption on motorways and in the city centre, and the demonstration which began this morning is expected to be even larger.

Minister Harris said the Government had engaged with the Irish Road Haulage Association, which opposes the protests, around measures to tackle fuel costs.

He said: “My colleagues Minister (Eamon) Ryan and Minister Hildegarde Naughton had a very good meeting with the Irish Road Haulage Association on Friday, where the IRHA did table a proposal in relation to an expanded rebate scheme.

“Both ministers have undertaken to very seriously consider that.

“That’s the way to do business though," Minister Harris said. 

“What is not the way to do business is for splinter groups to blockade effectively our capital city tomorrow and cause other hard-pressed taxpayers very significant difficulty in going about their business and indeed people in accessing our health services and the likes,” he said.

“I know that’s a view shared by the IRHA and others. Decent proposals have been tabled by the IRHA and they will be given very serious consideration and very quick consideration,” Minister Harris said in an appearance on RTE’s The Week In Politics on Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media