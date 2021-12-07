'Swimming wheelie bins' - Irish people as always are not disappointing with their Twitter reactions to Storm Barra

'Swimming wheelie bins' - Irish people are not disappointing with Twitter reactions to Storm Barra
While Storm Barra is causing disruption with power outages and flooding in coastal areas. Irish people have been finding the funny side with flying trampolines and swimming wheelie bins making their way to Twitter.
Take a look at some of the best tweets from the lighter side of the weather.
If anyone is missing a wheely bin, it's floating around in Cork Harbour at the moment. Vid: Yvonne W. #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/JD0VmE7sIw— Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) December 7, 2021
Overreaction by authorities to #StormBarra, as usual. Other areas, like Jupiter and Saturn, regularly have 800mph winds without locking down their societies, yet here we are closing down over 150kmh winds. Another assault on freedom.— Gavin Nugent (@gavnugent) December 7, 2021
Sometimes.— Niamhers (@niamhhassell) December 6, 2021
Juuuust **sometimes**
A school WhatsApp group comes up with the goods #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/h8nJ6HSyBi
You know it’s getting serious when ALL the bread - even the brown seedy stuff - is gone by 8pm.— Eoin English (@EoinBearla) December 6, 2021
Loads of Christmas crackers though - if you’re 11ft tall.
My local SuperValu tonight #Cork #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/GqpAyPA0Lz
North #Dublin #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/W6pTXEhIU5— ❁خلاسية❁ (@5olasyia) December 7, 2021
We have had no power since 7am.— Dr Judi Sutherland (@thestaresnest) December 7, 2021
I have had no coffee…
#StormBarra
#StormBarra #Cork #CorkBoi #Ireland pic.twitter.com/6kpNVMFhNj— For The Craic (@eddiekeane16) December 7, 2021
Weather’s great in Ireland today, my shed has found it’s way to the middle of our garden #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/hRAheYbekF— Shauna ⛈ (@ShaunaEatsToast) December 7, 2021
We don't get 'storms' in Ireland. It gets fierce windy or it's bucketing. #StormBarra ?— It's all ticketyboo (@Theredheadket) December 7, 2021
I've barely been more than a mile or two from my front door for the last two years. So the first time I venture farther afield I choose the West Coast of Ireland on the day #StormBarra rocks in pic.twitter.com/wuGTITAIBE— Dawn Oliver (@Felix_keeps_on) December 7, 2021
Kids in yellow counties #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/P6kwOhJFrn— alison curtis (@AlisonTodayFM) December 6, 2021
"Fr. Crilly, I've just heard on the news that they've taken the roads in." #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/CSWA0mJMCI— Father Ted Quote of the Day (@FrTedQOTD) December 6, 2021
Dog being escorted out by husband to do her morning business beneath a brolly. I cannot. #StormBarra @P_Lock pic.twitter.com/13s1upVAYW— Laura Wall-Carroll (@La_Wall) December 7, 2021
Teresa Mannion looking at her rain gear before going to Salthill to report on #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/YBuIm9ZWJs— Ro-Ho-Ho-nan (@RonanCantSee) December 6, 2021
