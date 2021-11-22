Search

22/11/2021

'A societal movement is needed' - SEAI calls on people to become more energy efficient

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is encouraging people to make energy changes for "real and substantial climate action". 

It's part of an SEAI campaign which will offer people resources and practical advice on heating, home appliances and transport to help Irish homes become more efficient. 

The Home Energy Challenge will run from November 29th to December 5th, with participants receiving a daily email full of information on how to take real climate action. 

Head of Communications in SEAI, Tom Halpin, believes the challenge will help people get involved in "real and substantial climate action" and use less fossil fuels. 

He said, "COP26 and the Climate Action Plan set a new level of ambition to take fossil fuels out of our energy system and nothing short of a societal movement is needed. Businesses, Government, communities and individuals will all have to play their part. We want people to realise that that their individual actions collectively make a huge difference.

"With homes accounting for almost one quarter of all energy used in Ireland, your actions can make a difference. You can also save money on your heating and electricity bills, which is increasingly important as many people are spending more time at home these days." 

The SEAI will also reportedly show participants of the challenge how to future proof homes through energy investments. 

Local News

