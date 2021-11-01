Garda search for missing woman stands down after locating her 'safe and well'
A Garda search for a woman in her 50s has stood down after locating her "safe and well".
According to Gardai, Margaret Woods had been missing from her home in County Dublin for the past week but has now been found.
Gardai want to thank the public for their assistance in locating the woman.
