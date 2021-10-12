Search

12/10/2021

Almost 100 people on trolleys at an Irish hospital as total figures soar

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

Email:

mary.mcfadden@iconicnews.ie

Almost 100 people are on trolleys at an Irish hospital this morning as total figures soar past 500. 

Five hundred and six admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). 

Three hundred and ninety three patients are waiting in the emergency department, with 113 in wards elsewhere in the hospital. 

A staggering 91 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, marking the highest daily figure for any hospital since the start of the pandemic. 

The total figure of 506 also amounts to the highest number of patients on trolleys in one day since the pandemic began. 

Just five hospitals in the country have no patients on trolleys, including Beaumont Hospital, Connelly in Blanchardstown, Midwestern Regional in Ennis, Nenagh Hospital and Our Lady of Lourds in Drogheda. 

University Hospital Limerick is by far the most overcrowded, followed by Letterkenny University Hospital with 57 people waiting for beds and 46 at Cork University Hospital. 

