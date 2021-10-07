Search

07/10/2021

WARNING: Gardaí say drivers think their lights are on when they're not

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí have issued a warning this week as motorists are driving with their headlights off despite thinking they are on due to modern additions to most cars.

"Many of us are driving cars today equipped with DRLs or Daytime Running Lights. These are a superb addition to safety for daytime driving. They actually put out a small amount of light as well which can fool people into thinking their lights are on when they're not," the warning states.

"With DRLs, no rear lamps are lit so from behind the vehicle is in darkness, making it a safety hazard. When lighting is required, you must at least use dipped headlights and side markers and number plate lamps."

In a further warning for drivers with automatic headlamps that come on when it gets dark, gardaí added: "AUTO lights are also equipped in many cars and these will normally trigger headlamps and side markers as appropriate however in fog, the light sensors may pick up adequate light even when visibility is appalling so dipped headlamps, fog lamps will not be switched on.

"With more and more safety systems appearing on our vehicles, it is easy to be lulled into a false sense of security and not realise that the most important control unit that is in a car is the one between the driver's ears," they concluded.

The warning was issued by gardaí around the country as part of Road Safety Week.

