Aintree Results: All today's results from the Aintree Festival
Aintree Results: All today's results from the Aintree Festival
1:45
1st Jester Jet (20/1)
2nd Eaton Hill (20/1)
3rd Who Dares Wins (13/2F)
2:20
1st Lalor (14/1)
2nd Vision Des Flos (11/4)
3rd Bedrock (33/1)
2:50
1st Terrefort (3/1F)
2nd Ms Parfois (9/2)
3rd Elegant Escape (4/1)
3:25
1st Politologue (10/1)
2nd Min (11/10F)
3rd Sizing Granite (20/1)
