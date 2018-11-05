Fitzpatrick's in Tullamore to host incredible Hyundai 191 event

191 HYUNDAI OPEN WEEKEND AT FITZPATRICK’S HYUNDAI KILDARE, NAAS & TULLAMORE THIS WEEKEND!

Fitzpatrick’s Hyundai in Tullamore are hosting a 191 Hyundai Open Weekend on November 10th & 11th.

Similar events will take place at their garages in Naas and Kildare.

"We will have the best-selling Hyundai Tucson, the new Kona by Hyundai and the all new Hyundai Santa Fe, on display and ready for you to test drive. Come by and have a sneak peak of the fabulous Hyundai range," organisers said.



You can also avail of our 191 offers over the weekend, which include:

o 5 Years unlimited mileage warranty

o 5 Years free health check

o 5 Years AA roadside assistance

Plus, then choose from one of the following:

o Scrappage offer of up to €4,000

o 5 Years free servicing

o 3.9% APR finance

At the Kildare showroom we will have face painting and balloon modelling, so bring the kids along and join in the fun.

Fitzpatrick's dedicated sales team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the Hyundai range.

Opening hours: Sat & Sunday 10am - 4pm