Offaly tech firm shortlisted for major export award

Tullamore based Dotser was shortlisted for the High Potential Exporter of the Year Award at the Export Industry Awards 2022.

The company was commended at the exclusive Export Industry Awards Ceremony which took place on Friday evening last in the Mansion House, Dublin.

The Export Industry Awards recognise the tremendous achievements of companies working in international trade in Ireland.

Ecommerce, software development and integration company, Dotser; was shortlisted for the category of High Potential Exporter Award; a category which identifies an early stage exporting company which has surpassed its potential and is demonstrating success and commitment in one or more markets.

Home to Dotser Commerce, Dotser Agri, Dotser Tools and SuperShow - Event Management System; Dotser has achieved significant international growth in the past two years and is today supported by Enterprise Ireland by way of an effective sustainable strategy to achieve significant sales growth.

Commenting on the awards, founder and CEO of Dotser Loughnan Hooper said, “Dotser are delighted and honoured to have been shortlisted for the award of ‘High Potential Exporter of the Year 2022’. The nomination is testament to our focus and drive and will play a vital role in solidifying trust in our company in international markets. With this nomination we look forward to our next phase, with great confidence”.

Learn more about Dotser’s plans and company updates at www.dotser.ie/news

The Export Industry Awards is organised by the Irish Exporters Association (IEA), the voice of the Export Industry in Ireland. The Export Industry Awards are held to recognise the achievements and milestones of companies working in the export industry. The awards celebrate companies who have excelled in their sector despite some difficult trading conditions and highlights exporters who have been fundamental to Ireland’s success internationally.

This year saw 10 high-profile companies winning awards across 10 categories in one of the most competitive processes in the coveted Awards’ history. The IEA’s annual flagship event, a black-tie Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner had 460 export industry professionals, local and international dignitaries in attendance, and was moderated by comedian Oliver Callan.

The High Potential Exporter of the Year was sponsored by Enterprise Ireland. Two other companies were nominated for the award – Olas Staffing Software and Abbeylands Furniture T/A Scatterbox with the latter awarded the prestigious title.

Visit www.irishexporters.ie for more information.