Tipperary Mental Health Week is taking place next week

TIPPERARY Mental Health week takes place from October 10th–October 14th.

On Friday October 7th Tipperary Mental Health Week committee will come together in TUS Thurles campus to launch the week. This is an all-county event to launch and promote a range of all county actions that will take place during Mental Health Week. The committee is made up of community and statutory agencies, who recognise and value the importance of people minding their mental health. In addition, both the North and South Tipperary Mental Health Week groups will have specific actions taking place in their respective regions.

There is a mixture of closed and online events planned for 2022. Information on these events can be found on the following social media’s pages Twitter: @Tipperarymhw; Instagram: Tipperarymentalhealthweek; Facebook: Tipperary Mental Healthweek.

One of the main events is a talk on Mental Health by John Longeran, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years, in two locations across the county. The first talk will talk place on World Mental Day Monday October 10th at 7pm in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh and the second talk will take place in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on Thursday October 13th at 10.30am. Both events are open to the public but booking is required via Eventbrite.

The theme for the week is Make mental health & wellbeing for all a global priority’.