Search

05 Oct 2022

Tipperary Mental Health Week is taking place next week

Tipperary Mental Health Week is taking place next week

Members of Tipperary Mental Health (l to r) Áine Roche (Healthy County Co-Ordinator), Mairead Kelly (HSE), Caroline Lydon (Silver Arch), Lorraine Dunne (ETB), Kathleen Maher (ASCEND), Mick Collins (H

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 12:45 PM

TIPPERARY Mental Health week takes place from October 10th–October 14th.

On Friday October 7th Tipperary Mental Health Week committee will come together in TUS Thurles campus to launch the week. This is an all-county event to launch and promote a range of all county actions that will take place during Mental Health Week. The committee is made up of community and statutory agencies, who recognise and value the importance of people minding their mental health. In addition, both the North and South Tipperary Mental Health Week groups will have specific actions taking place in their respective regions.

There is a mixture of closed and online events planned for 2022. Information on these events can be found on the following social media’s pages Twitter: @Tipperarymhw; Instagram: Tipperarymentalhealthweek; Facebook: Tipperary Mental Healthweek.

One of the main events is a talk on Mental Health by John Longeran, who was Governor of Mountjoy Prison for over 22 years, in two locations across the county. The first talk will talk place on World Mental Day Monday October 10th at 7pm in the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh and the second talk will take place in the Talbot Hotel Clonmel on Thursday October 13th at 10.30am. Both events are open to the public but booking is required via Eventbrite.

The theme for the week is Make mental health & wellbeing for all a global priority’.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media