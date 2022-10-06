Birr Garda Station to hold Open Day to commemorate 100 years

BIRR Garda Station is holding an Open Day on Friday, October 15 next.

The day is open to the general public and will aim to provide positive engagement within the community, as well as allowing people interested in a career in the force to have a chat with some people.

The Open Day will take place at the Emmet Square station from 11am until 3 in the afternoon, and a Sensory Hour is being run from 11 to 12 to allow autistic people attend.

People will get a tour of the station, including the cells, and children can also get their fingerprints taken if they want.

The Open Day will also feature horses and dogs with the Garda Mounted unit and Garda Dog Unit both represented, as well as other specialist branches, and emergency services like the fire brigade.

Sergeant Kyle Griffin in the station said he expects the animals, and a hoped for visit from the Garda helicopter, to be among the main attractions.

An Garda Siochana Open Day is among a series of events hosted by the Gardai to commemorate 100 years since the formation of the Civic Guards in February 1922 which was later renamed An Garda Siochana.

At 3 o'clock a medal presentation ceremony will take place in Dooly's Hotel during which fifty retired members will be presented with medals.

To celebrate 100 years, a National Centenary Planning Committee, as well as several sub-committees and Divisional Centenary Committees, have worked together to plan and deliver a wide, inclusive programme of events to engage in a unique way the communities across Ireland that the Gardai serve. The series of events will offer members of the public an excellent way to see the behind the scenes of policing.