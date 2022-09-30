€15,000 for biodiversity enhancement in Syngefield Demesne, Birr



A grant of €15,000 has been given to Offaly County Council to enhance the biodiversity of Syngefield Demesne in Birr.

Syngefield Demesne represents one of the local authority's largest land holdings and the plan is to see how it can be managed to maximise biodiversity and carbon capture.

A number of things are being planned for the area, including: fencing off the demesne woodland along the river; replanting demesne oaks; planting native species to provide groves which will also screen the business park; reinstating a remnant hedge; surveying species present; updating the tree report; and managing the grassland.

€1,700 is also being granted to the Council to conduct a Habitat Study in the south Offaly area. This study will examine Bryophytes on the Camcor Tributary. Bryophytes are flowerless green plants and are liverworts, hornworts and mosses.

€17,000 is also being granted towards Himalayan Balsam control on the Camcor and Little Brosna Rivers, as well as county wide Japanese Knotweed control.

€5,248 is going towards Barn Owl conservation work. In 2021 the Council undertook a countywide survey of Barn Owls which provided new information on the status and trends of Barn Owl populations in Offaly. The Council now hopes to build on this platform, to continue to foster links with local community groups and landowners to implement practical conservation initiatives, to take advantage of the recent increases and to help secure the future of Barn Owl populations.

Since the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) was launched in 2018, a total of almost €4 million has been granted to local authorities to carry out projects in support of the National Biodiversity Action Plan 2017 to 2021 (NBAP).

Engagement with communities and local authorities is crucial to the implementation of the NBAP.

One of the projects this year will be a collaboration between nine local authorities on the invasive Quagga Mussel in the river Shannon.