OPINION (AN COLÚN): Remembering an historic day in Moneygall

A couple of weeks ago I walked the Rock of Loyer Loop which starts in Moneygall and rises up through pastureland above the village. It's a charming walk with extensive views of the undulating plains and the hills in the distance.

At the beginning of the walk I passed the red facade of Ollie Hayes' pub on the main street. The pub's sign is a picture of President Obama drinking a pint of guinness.

But I had been thinking about Obama before seeing the Hayes sign. It's hard not to think of the President any time you do visit the village.

It's eleven years since those heady days when Obama visited on May 23, 2011. Today the village looks well, with a strong community ethos; although, I wish it would emulate the example of the west of Ireland towns and villages and have a more adventurous colour palette for its house facades.

After all the excitment and hype of the President's 2011 visit the Moneygall Development Association continues to tap into that excitement and energy and has been behind a large number of great projects in the intervening years, including a playground, the Rock of Loyer Loop and a community garden. “The Community Garden is another fantastic endeavour,” said Henry Healy. “People work hard in this garden, getting much enjoyment from it. It also features a long polytunnel.”



Obama and his wife Michelle received a very warm welcome in the village, the home of the president’s great great great grandfather, Falmouth Kearney.

As well as visiting Obama's ancestral home the couple spent time greeting some of the hundreds of people who had gathered to welcome them.

While in the village the President visited a small shop and enjoyed a pint of Guinness in Ollie Hayes’ pub. He wass photographed with distant cousins including Henry Healy. Barack and Michelle spent a good deal of time with the crowd on Main Street.

The presidential visit was the culmination of an extraordinary week's events. Within the space of only seven days Queen Elizabeth arrived on a four day state visit, the state funeral of former Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald took place; and the US president arrived.

Speaking to the press prior to the visit, publican Ollie Hayes said, the excitement in Moneygall was tangible. “Everybody in the community is preparing in one way or another,” he said, “to ensure that we create the warmest welcome possible for the occasion. It is truly going to be one of the proudest days of my life and I would be honoured if President Obama joined us in Ollie’s Bar, where we would welcome him with a pint of Guinness to top off his journey back to his Irish roots.”

Making a special delivery to Ollie’s Bar, Guinness Master Brewer Fergal Murray said, “What better way to welcome the US President Barack Obama into Ireland than with a pint of Guinness in his ancestor’s local pub.”

The visit was extensively covered in that week's Midland Tribune. Tribune reporter Anne Ralph told readers that only two local newspapers succeeded in getting full official accreditation, including the Tribune and the Offaly Express, the Offaly base being a key factor. Anne was handed a press pass with the verbal warning, 'Lose it and you're out of here.' The weather for the visit was a mixture of sunshine and showers. The dozens of press photographers jostled aggressively with each other to get a good pic. At all times the Secret Service were calling the shots - 'Move back two paces now. Cameras to the front; radios and pencils to the back. Don't cross the white line. When we say run do it fast.' The scramble into Ollie Hayes' bar was an ordeal despite the demands for an orderly entrance. With the noise levels raised at times, it was difficult to hear in the bar. The President is strictly prohibited from consuming any other food or drink save that which is pre-prepared by White House kitchen staff. However, this all important rule was broken when he sank a pint in Hayes'. In the pub Obama spoke about Guinness in general, and proferred a €50 note saying, 'The President always pays for the pint'. The presidential couple came in behind the counter for about 20 minutes and Ollie showed Michelle how to pour a pint of guinness. Anne said the people of Moneygall didn't mind the high level security because having the President visit was 'a dream come true that will be treasured for a lifetime.' Meanwhile it was obvious Obama was delighted to be in Moneygall. 'On stepping out of the jeep,' we wrote in the Tribune, 'he took a few seconds to look around him as if to say 'This is it - I've finally come to Monegyall' and he was clearly enchanted by what he saw.' He also spent 20 minutes in his ancestor Falmouth Kearney's home and chatted to the current owner John Donovan. The timber floor he was told was problely the same floor on which his ancestor trod, before the grim realities of the time (the 1850s) forced him to emigrate to America. Obama was evidently moved by the experience. Outside he greeted the 3,000 parishioners with handshakes and hugs.