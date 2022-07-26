Slieve Bloom Association hosting annual Height of Ireland walk

Bilberries, also known as Fraughans, are traditionally picked at this time of year.
The Slieve Bloom Association is hosting its annual Height of Ireland (Ard Erin) walk this weekend.
This hugely enjoyable event is open to all.
It coincides with Fraughan Sunday, the traditional occasion going back centuries when communities come together to pick berries.
People are asked to meet at the Poet's Cottage in the village of Camross this Sunday July the 31st at 1.45pm. Bring walking boots and a waterproof jacket. Refreshments will be served after the walk, in the Poet's Cottage.
A strong case has been made by academics that Fraughan Sunday evolved from the Celtic Festival of Lughnasa held in honour of the God Lugh.
Fraughans are bilberries, not to be confused with blackberries!
