Crinkle getting ready for long-awaited Vintage Week

Hard work and a keen level of anticipation are being experienced in Crinkill at the moment as the village prepares for Vintage Week 2022.

The organisers of the Soap Box Derby and the Birr Air Display came together on Friday evening in the Thatch to announce the details of their respective events taking place in the village during the festival.

Robert Parkinson of the Soap Box Derby told the Tribune that the Derby Day will be held on Saturday August 6th, kicking off with Family Fun at 2pm. Robert said there has been a long history of Vintage Week activities in Crinkill going back to the 70s where famous pony races took place in a field on the Boherdeel road.

Heading into the 1980s, he continued, “legends were made at the Barman's Race and heroes emerged from the Married v Bachelors Football games!”

Celebrations during these events took place on the Dance Boards which were located between Milnes Pub and Willie Porter’s house. Robert recalled that there were often worse injuries sustained on the Dance Boards than on the playing field!

“Fast Forward to the 90s when a busload of hardy men from Dunderrow in Cork made an annual pilgrimage to the Village for a Road Bowling Challenge. This went on for a number of years until the locals in Crinkill couldn’t match the Cork lads for bets but arguably won the drinking challenges!

“For 3 years the infamous Bed Push took place which really tested strength, fitness, and endurance. When someone mentioned ‘Insurance’ it was agreed to opt for a lower risk Wheelchair Race which was also very successful.”

Robert pointed out that to mark the 50th Anniversary of Birr Vintage week in 2018 it was decided to bring back an old favourite of Vintage Weeks past – The Soap Box Derby.

A hardworking group from Crinkill Tidy Villages set out their plans to deliver this event as a finale to the week’s festivities. Despite inclement weather a huge crowd turned out which gave the group great encouragement to repeat the event in 2019.

The organisers made a number of improvements for the 2019 iteration and the Family Fun Day piece was added. This was very popular providing entertainment for all age groups. “Due to the competitive nature of some of the entrants in 2018,” commented Robert, “it was decided to bring technology to the event and we introduced an electronic timing device which proved to be extremely useful in the end as the 2019 winner won by 0.2 of a second!”

Covid halted everything in 2020 and 2021 but the organising committee regrouped in February 2022 with renewed energy and vigour. The committee approached local businesses in the hope of finding a major sponsor for the event. “We were delighted when Romaquip came forward and agreed to be a major sponsor,” said Robert. “We owe Stephen Mc Keown and his team at Romaquip a huge debt of gratitude for coming on board. It's taken some of the pressure off and means we can focus on making the event more interesting and develop its entertainment value. Romaquip have also developed a new car for the Derby which is guaranteed to provide a wow factor.”

There has been huge interest in the event over the last few weeks with big numbers visiting the Facebook Page. Registration this year is online through the page which will save a lot of time on the day. The plan this year is to have more cars, a more challenging track and more prizes for several different categories. First prize is €500 kindly sponsored by the Thatch with €250 & €100 for second and third respectively. “A big thanks is to go out to Des and all in the Thatch,” said Robert, “for all his hospitality shown to the Organising Team of this event and providing us with the space to hold all our meetings.

“This year we are encouraging all teams to get their ‘Pusher’ to dress up. There will be a generous prize to the winner. There will be spot prizes for our massive raffle. Prizes include trips in planes from Birr Airfield, & €100 vouchers.

“It’s our plan to have the first car down the road at 3pm and with an anticipated finish time of 7:30pm. Rock On Paddy will entertain the crowd from 10pm till late.”