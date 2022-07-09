OPINION (AN COLÚN): We should take a broader approach to intelligence

Intelligence is our reasoning faculties, our ability to tackle complex problems. Like so much in life a lot of people approach their intelligence as a competition, as a chance to show off their mental prowess, and produce a 'wow' response in others. This oneupmanship is a very common way of dealing with our intelligence. It's actually a childish and immature way of viewing the matter.

To be sure, if you're au fait with quantum physics, can tackle difficult equations and are fluent in several languages, you are very intelligent. There is no doubt about that. However, there's more to the subject than simply mental gymnastics. People who remain gymnasts are limited.

Here are a few traits and behavioural characteristics of people who practise a broader form of intelligence:

They treat people in a manner they themselves would like to be treated.

They have a stable and realistic sense of who they are.

They respect other people's time.

They are emotionally honest and hold personal and relationship integrity in high regard.

They know their own strengths and weaknesses.

They build up other people as opposed to tearing them down.

They do not hold grudges.

They value honest, open, and direct communication.

They tend to be voracious readers.

They are capable of delaying gratification.

They are considerate of the feelings of others.

They are self-actualized.

When other people are speaking to them, they actively listen.

They work well with others such that they are team players.

They control their impulses, and regulate their own emotions.

They put an emphasis on interpersonal harmony.

They are happy for their family members and friends when they do well.

They are good at motivating others.

They are intellectually curious.

They tend to have have a good sense of humour and are not afraid of laughing at themselves.

They are capable of and engage in self-reflection.

They allow people to save face when it is appropriate to do so.

They are empathic such that they are able to put themselves in the emotional shoes of others.

They are willing to consider the perspectives of others.

They do not hesitate to apologize when it is appropriate to do so.

They do not rely on other people to make them feel good about themselves.

They recognize that people make mistakes and forgive them when they do.

These are the traits, the behavioural characteristics that we all should aspire to. Some of us display these traits an awful lot in our lives. We have self-actualised and are in tune with our inner harmony, with the spirit of God which resides in all of us waiting to be tuned into. However, even the best of us will fall short of these ideals from time to time. We are human beings filled with desires and it's only normal that we should fall short of an angel's grace. But when we fall off the wagon, we can stop the horses, climb back up, and hit the road again.

The first trait is missed by many in the most vulgar and disgusting ways. A lot of human behaviour is the precise opposite of treating others in a way in which we would like to be treated. Racism, homophobia, religious sectarianism are tragically common phenomena in our societies. Roiled with anger, blinded by stupidity, bigots only see the other; they focus on the differences rather than the similarities. Hard of heart, they have severed themselves from empathy.

The first task on our journey back to our true selves is to believe in God; to feel the sensation of love that is God. By doing so we step away from cold materialism and into a more enlightened, higher place. Bathed in the harmony and peace of this place we can sense the love which God has for us, uniting us all as one family. Here, at one with our true nature, we understand that we are all, all 7.96 billion of us, part of the Brotherhood and Sisterhood of humankind under the Fatherhood of God. In this enlightened state (which is open to every person, without exception) we see things like religious division and racism for the stupidities that they are.