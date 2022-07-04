Councillor calls for links to be forged between Birr Castle and Dunsink and Armagh Observatories

Cllr John Carroll said it would be a great idea to forge a link between Birr Castle Demesne and the Observatories at Dunsink Dublin and Armagh, during the June meeting of Birr Municipal District.

“I hope to head up to Armagh myself and chat to the people there,” he said. “By joining forces it could be very beneficial for the three places. By developing better links between the three places it could increase tourism numbers. When we are seeking to improve our tourism offering we should look in all directions, including across the border into Northern Ireland.”

Armagh Observatory is an astronomical research institute. Around 25 astronomers are based at the observatory, studying stellar astrophysics, the Sun, Solar System astronomy and Earth's climate. In 2018 the Observatory was recognised for having 224 years of unbroken weather records.

Armagh Planetarium was founded in 1968 under its first Director Patrick Moore. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

The Observatory and Plantarium are tourism attractions. Visitors come to see the gardens, historical telescopes, and various astronomically related devices.

The Dunsink Observatory in Dublin is an astronomical observatory established in 1785. Public talks on astronomy and astrophysics are given regularly at the observatory by professional and amateur astronomers. Stargazing events are also held using the Grubb Telescope.