Search

04 Jul 2022

Councillor calls for links to be forged between Birr Castle and Dunsink and Armagh Observatories

Councillor calls for links to be forged between Birr Castle and Dunsink and Armagh Observatories

Armagh Observatory

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

04 Jul 2022 6:57 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

Cllr John Carroll said it would be a great idea to forge a link between Birr Castle Demesne and the Observatories at Dunsink Dublin and Armagh, during the June meeting of Birr Municipal District.
“I hope to head up to Armagh myself and chat to the people there,” he said. “By joining forces it could be very beneficial for the three places. By developing better links between the three places it could increase tourism numbers. When we are seeking to improve our tourism offering we should look in all directions, including across the border into Northern Ireland.”

Armagh Observatory is an astronomical research institute. Around 25 astronomers are based at the observatory, studying stellar astrophysics, the Sun, Solar System astronomy and Earth's climate. In 2018 the Observatory was recognised for having 224 years of unbroken weather records.

Armagh Planetarium was founded in 1968 under its first Director Patrick Moore. It celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

  The Observatory and Plantarium are tourism attractions. Visitors come to see the gardens, historical telescopes, and various astronomically related devices.

  The Dunsink Observatory in Dublin is an astronomical observatory established in 1785. Public talks on astronomy and astrophysics are given regularly at the observatory by professional and amateur astronomers. Stargazing events are also held using the Grubb Telescope.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media