24 Jun 2022

Roscrea's Nicole Drought is fastest at UK Endurance Race

Roscrea's Nicole Drought is fastest at UK Endurance Race

Nicole behind the wheel during the endurance challenge

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

24 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Continuing what has been her busiest year to date, 'Roscrea Rocket' Nicole Drought last weekend accepted an offer to drive with the WRC Development team in the C1 Challenge 'Into The Night' race at Anglesey Circuit in Wales.

Competing in her fourth event in five weeks, Nicole once again performed well, qualifying fastest of her team mates and placing the car sixth on the grid. 

A few small issues meant that when the time came for Nicole to take over the wheel in the race, they had fallen to 11th. A sterling drive, however, saw the Roscrea native charge up to third place inside the final hour - in doing so, taking the fastest lap of the race as well. Unfortunately, just before the chequered flag dropped, the team received a three minute stop/go penalty for an earlier pitstop infringement, which ultimately dropped them to tenth. 

"It was very enjoyable. The car and team were great, and to set fastest lap when racing against 50 other drivers gives a great sense of achievement. We were unlucky with the penalty but these things happen. Onwards and upwards", Nicole said after the race.

Nicole is daughter of well known Roscrea mechanic and racer Owain Drought and is Ireland's most successful female racecar driver. A winner of a Roscrea People of the Year award, Nicole went to school in Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea.

