Diesel bowser stolen from Derrinlough wind farm

A 5,000 Euro fuel tank was stolen from Derrinlough Wind Farm near Birr recently.
A 250 gallon (1100 litre) diesel bowser was stolen from Derrinlough wind farm on the Birr / Cloghan road recently.
Bowsers are big tanks (sometimes blue, as in this case) which are often seen hitched onto vehicles and can cost as much as €5,000.
Work recently commenced on the wind farm in Derrinlough. The farm is owned by Bord na Mona who were granted planning permission in August 2021.
The proposed windfarm covers 34.2 hectares across a number of townlands. 21 wind turbines will be erected, with an overall blade tip height of 185 metres. The company says construction will take 24 to 30 months.
