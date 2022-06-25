Bus link is needed from Tullamore Train Station to Birr, says Cllr

Cllr John Carroll wants a Local Link bus operating from Tullamore Train Station to Birr.
CLLR John Carroll called for the creation of a bus link service from Tullamore Train Station to Birr during the June meeting of Birr Municipal District.
“It was positive to see the starting up in the last couple of weeks,” he said, “of a new transport link, the bus service called Local Link, launched from Banagher to Tullamore.
“It was disappointing though to see that there is no Local Link bus service from Birr to Tullamore.
“I think it is most important that Birr gets this service. We need a Local Link running from the railway station in Tullamore to Birr. We'd like to see it running three times a day. It would make a big difference to people. Not everybody has a car”.
