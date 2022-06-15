Cloughjordan honoured at Irish Embassy in Jordan

Pictured (l. to r.) are: Dr Vincent Ó Neill, Irish Ambassador to Jordan, HRH Prince Mired bin Ra'ad bin Zeid, Ramsey Khoury, Jordan Ireland Business Association.
Last week a special unveiling took place at the new Irish Embassy in Amman, Jordan.
A new public sculpture piece was unveiled to mark the 800 year historical connection between the Kingdom of Jordan and Cloughjordan Village.
The sculpture mirrors the Friendship Stone of Jordan public sculpture installed by the Cloughjordan Community Development Committee on Main Street Cloughjordan.
With the support of Chamber of Tipperary, closer economic and business ties are being developed between Tipperary and Jordan.
