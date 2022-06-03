Roscrea's James McManus plans to conquer earth's highest mountains

ROSCREA mountain climber and adventurer James McManus says he will return to Mount Everest to again attempt to conquer the mountain without the assistance of bottled oxygen.

James also revealed last week that he plans to climb several of Earth's other highest peaks without supplementary oxygen.

Speaking on RTÉ radio last week from a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Roscrea man said he is disappointed bad weather fouled his recent attempt at Mount Everest, but his determination to conquer the mountain has not wavered.

James was speaking from a hospital as he was unhappy with his physical performance in the Himalayas close to what was planned as the final approach to the summit and asked Doctors in Kathmandu to run some tests.

James said he had also consulted with his father in Roscrea, retired Doctor George McManus, for some advice on what might be preventing him from achieving what he considered peak physical performance.

James said his deceased mother Libby was also trekking in the Himalayas when she became concerned about her health - his mother being a huge inspiration for his climb and search for happiness.

James also encouraged everyone to follow their dreams and conquer their own mountains - reminding listeners that life is short and the time is now to start planning and working towards them.

James said he plans to return home and visit some summer music festivals and then start planning his next attempt and potential return to the Himalayas and how to also approach some of the world's most challenging mountains without supplementary oxygen.

His Sherpa guide, Tsering, joined him for a celebration of their successful climb in Kathmandu last week before his return home.