Search

03 Jun 2022

Roscrea's James McManus plans to conquer earth's highest mountains

Roscrea's James McManus plans to conquer earth's highest mountains

James in the Himalays the day before he was forced to abandon his Everest climb

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

03 Jun 2022 5:45 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

ROSCREA mountain climber and adventurer James McManus says he will return to Mount Everest to again attempt to conquer the mountain without the assistance of bottled oxygen.

James also revealed last week that he plans to climb several of Earth's other highest peaks without supplementary oxygen.

Speaking on RTÉ radio last week from a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, the Roscrea man said he is disappointed bad weather fouled his recent attempt at Mount Everest, but his determination to conquer the mountain has not wavered.

James was speaking from a hospital as he was unhappy with his physical performance in the Himalayas close to what was planned as the final approach to the summit and asked Doctors in Kathmandu to run some tests.

James said he had also consulted with his father in Roscrea, retired Doctor George McManus, for some advice on what might be preventing him from achieving what he considered peak physical performance.

James said his deceased mother Libby was also trekking in the Himalayas when she became concerned about her health - his mother being a huge inspiration for his climb and search for happiness.

James also encouraged everyone to follow their dreams and conquer their own mountains - reminding listeners that life is short and the time is now to start planning and working towards them.

James said he plans to return home and visit some summer music festivals and then start planning his next attempt and potential return to the Himalayas and how to also approach some of the world's most challenging mountains without supplementary oxygen.

His Sherpa guide, Tsering, joined him for a celebration of their successful climb in Kathmandu last week before his return home.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media