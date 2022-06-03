Search

03 Jun 2022

Roscrea Tidy Towns need your help for the 2022 'Big Sweep'

Roscrea Tidy Towns need your help for the 2022 'Big Sweep'

Painting the wooden rails on the Birr Road

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

03 Jun 2022 5:42 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

ROSCREA Tidy Towns were delighted to receive help from Turas Nua Workers on Friday, May 27.

On that day they assembled at 9.30am, together with Tidy Towns volunteers, on the Birr Road to paint the wooden rails.

It was a beautiful sunny day and soon the paint was being administered to the fence. By noon, the work was completed. They had a surprise stoppage in the middle of the work when a Roscrea resident, Ann Parlon, arrived with ice-creams for all the painters.

This most unexpected and kind gesture was greatly appreciated by them all – it’s so nice to be noticed! Many thanks for your thoughtfulness Ann!!

The following day Roscrea Tidy Towns members were joined by a group of volunteer Asylum Seekers who are currently residing in the locality.

With their help, Roscrea Tidy Towns members scuffed and swept a large section of the Dublin Road from the roundabout to Mattress Mick’s premises. Over four trailer-loads of weeds and dirt were removed.

Roscrea Tidy Towns would like to thank all who turned out to lend a hand on both days.

As we say in Irish “Ní neart go cur le chéile” (there’s no strength without unity)!

Hopefully, they will have a large turnout of locals for their upcoming “Big Sweep” on June 8, when they will be concentrating their efforts on the central Roscrea areas of Market Square, Main Street, Castle Street and town centre area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media