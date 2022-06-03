Roscrea Tidy Towns need your help for the 2022 'Big Sweep'

ROSCREA Tidy Towns were delighted to receive help from Turas Nua Workers on Friday, May 27.

On that day they assembled at 9.30am, together with Tidy Towns volunteers, on the Birr Road to paint the wooden rails.

It was a beautiful sunny day and soon the paint was being administered to the fence. By noon, the work was completed. They had a surprise stoppage in the middle of the work when a Roscrea resident, Ann Parlon, arrived with ice-creams for all the painters.

This most unexpected and kind gesture was greatly appreciated by them all – it’s so nice to be noticed! Many thanks for your thoughtfulness Ann!!

The following day Roscrea Tidy Towns members were joined by a group of volunteer Asylum Seekers who are currently residing in the locality.

With their help, Roscrea Tidy Towns members scuffed and swept a large section of the Dublin Road from the roundabout to Mattress Mick’s premises. Over four trailer-loads of weeds and dirt were removed.

Roscrea Tidy Towns would like to thank all who turned out to lend a hand on both days.

As we say in Irish “Ní neart go cur le chéile” (there’s no strength without unity)!

Hopefully, they will have a large turnout of locals for their upcoming “Big Sweep” on June 8, when they will be concentrating their efforts on the central Roscrea areas of Market Square, Main Street, Castle Street and town centre area.