Search

03 Jun 2022

Will Portumna's iconic Shannon Oaks Hotel soon rise from the ashes?

Will Portumna's iconic Shannon Oaks Hotel soon rise from the ashes?

The landmark Shannon Oaks Hotel was destroyed by a fire in 2011 - which began with a fire in a chip-pan in the kitchens, investigators believe

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

03 Jun 2022 5:37 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

THE OWNERS of Portumna's landmark Shannon Oaks Hotel, which was destroyed in a serious fire in 2011, have hinted they plan to restore the premises to its former glory.

The Comers, originally from Glenamaddy in Galway, own over 40 hotels across the world, including eight in Ireland and one of which is the Shannon Oaks. However, local people are reported to have received the news “with a pinch of salt” according to local political activists - as there have been many false dawns in the past with hopes of redeveloping the landmark hotel which played such an important role in Portumna.

Sinn Féin local election hopeful for East Galway, Louis O'Hara, revealed on social media last week that Galway County Council have given the Comer brothers a two month deadline to commence works on the site or face derelict site levies. 

“In response the Comers have recommitted to redeveloping the site. This commitment is welcome, but will be taken with a pinch of salt by many locals, as redevelopment has been promised for many years”, Mr. O'Hara said.

“Reopening the hotel would bring huge benefits to the local area. Sinn Féin will continue to pursue this with the Council to ensure levies are collected if work doesn't commence soon. It's not good enough for the hotel to be left idle and derelict for any longer”, he said.

In March 2018 Luke Comer announced his company planned a €2-million redevelopment of the Shannon Oaks and promised to open the hotel by the end of the summer in 2018. “We  want to turn it into a new state of the art hotel in Portumna where we feel it has loads of potential. We have put the project out to tender and obviously we would prefer to secure a local builder.

“It is in a prime location and we would hope that the new hotel would be up and running by the end of the Summer. I understand that there are two local contractors involved in the process,” Luke Comer said in 2018. The massive blaze that destroyed a large part of the well-known hotel started in a chip pan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media