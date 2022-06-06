Portumna school musical hits all the high notes

The hallways of Portumna Community School were strangely silent but the school auditorium buzzed with excited voices. The lights dimmed and an electric charge of anticipation shot through the audience. Then the music started, instantly transporting us to an era of beehive hairdos and psychedelic clothing.

The Transition Year musical is a staple of the Portumna entertainment year. After a Covid induced hiatus, students returned with a rip-roaring production of the classic high-school musical Hairspray. The musical started life as a John Water’s film in 1988 and features catchy 60s style songs and dance routines. The setting is 1962 Baltimore, USA and the heroine is Tracy Turnblad. Tracy’s dream is to dance on The Corny Collins Show (a local TV dance special) and have the world’s highest hairdo. Despite her detractors, Tracy wins a spot on the show and starts pushing for integration between black and white dancers. With themes ranging from body image to diversity, the show is as relevant today as it was in the 80s.

Ruth Lohan played Tracy with a gutsy and lovable performance. Brian Horan played her mum in brilliant pantomime dame fashion. Izzy Tuohy stole the show with a diva-tastic portrayal of the scheming Velma, and her spoilt daughter Amber was played to perfection by Ola Erokhina. Lochlann Mechan played TV host and crooner Corny Collins with aplomb, and Conor Fahy was convincing as the local heart-throb. Eibhinn Cunniffe played Tracy’s ditsy best friend who falls for a black student (played by Callum Keane) despite the social conventions keeping them apart. And no one will forget Crystal Ndebele who carried the role of Motormouth Mabelle.

Special mention has to go to the phenomenal supporting cast and choir. The music and dancing routines were electrifying and had everyone tapping their feat, longing to stick a 60s playlist on Spotify as soon as they got home. The team behind the scenes had their work cut out for them and everything from sets and lighting to the wardrobe was incredibly professional.

We must also acknowledge the trio of experienced theatre professionals who were instrumental in bringing this production to the stage. Emma Brogan was the musical director and is also the music teacher at Portumna Community School. Seán Power took the helm as director and Declan J. Gardiner was the choreographer. The TY students are lucky to have such experienced professionals to coach them, but Portumna audiences are also lucky to have a professional level musical to enjoy every year. As Tracy sings at the rousing finale “You Can’t Stop the Beat”!