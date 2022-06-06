Birr Castle Demesne launches Wild Connection project during Biodiversity Week

Wild Connections, an exciting new educational project, will run over the coming two years at Birr Castle Demesne.

Led by Eugenie Larkin, Educational Officer, this unique project focuses on the rich and diverse biodiversity that exists at Birr Castle Demesne, a parkland of 120 acres steeped in biodiversity for generations and home to one of Ireland’s finest wildflower meadows.

As part of this project, Birr Castle Demesne was delighted to launch Wild Connections Biodiversity Week, supported by Science Foundation Ireland.

It was launched with a new self-guided Flora Trail, discovery zones and followed by a host of other activities for primary schools, summer camps and wellness walks for all.

The secondary school educational workshops will be announced later this year.

The project launched during National Biodiversity Week, which was about connecting people with nature, communicating the importance of biodiversity and motivating people to play their part in protecting it.

The week is also about creating interest and understanding, while inspiring everyone with the wonder that can be found in nature.

Birr Castle Demesne’s new Educational Officer, Eugenie Larkin launched Wild Connections with several visiting children and their parents.

Eugenie said she was delighted “to be part of the Wild Connections project over the coming two years and to have the opportunity to share my true passion with those who take part in all aspects of our Wild Connection activities here at Birr Castle Demesne.”

Eugenie pointed out that in the Demesne you will also find the largest heronry in Ireland, where herons have nested for at least 300 years; native red squirrels can be found on quiet mornings; stunning bird life and over 100 species of native flowers grow in the wildflower meadow.

On the two rivers in the demesne, if you are lucky, you might see otters, kingfishers and dippers.

All areas are full of bird life, and it is a great delight for the bird watcher. You can often hear the croak of ravens and scream of swifts in the summer echo throughout the Demesne.

The mallards come back each year to enjoy the tranquillity of the lake and moorhens and mute swans’ also nest here.

Birr Castle Demesne is now part of the recently rejigged tourism brand “Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands”. Many think that Ireland's Hidden Heartlands could be a gamechanger for the region in terms of attracting tourists. Ireland's Hidden Heartlands will be promoting Birr Castle Demesne as one of the gems, one of the go-to places in the region. The Demesne is certainly one of Ireland’s most extraordinary places. Created over generations it is an environmental and scientific time capsule, a living breathing and evolving place of beauty and inspiration.

The Demesne is a partner garden of the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland with an abundance of rare plants, some exclusive to the Demesne.

Open daily from 9am to 6pm, a visit to Birr Castle Demesne includes garden walks, seven science galleries, the treehouse playground, the Great Telescope, forest bathing, a gift shop, the Courtyard Café, open daily offering seasonal sweet and savoury treats, and 120 acres of parklands and gardens for people to explore.