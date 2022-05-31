Minister decries media 'narrative' on rural Ireland's future at Offaly event

Minister Heather Humphreys with Chelsey Cox, Secretary and Joe Molloy, Chairman at the show launch
A NARRATIVE in the national media that rural Ireland will not survive has been decried as an “absolute load of rubbish' by a Government minister.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys made her unscripted comments as she gave the formal address at Tullamore Show's sponsors night and schedule launch last week.
“As Minister every week I travel the length and breadth of the country and I see the work that is done in rural Ireland,” she outlined.
Continued the Minister: “I see in rural Ireland a touch of resilience that I do no see in our larger urban centres.”
“We look forward with confidence to a bright future where young people can live and work in their local communities.”
