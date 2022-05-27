Erasmus students from Spain, Austria and Germany visit local school

AFTER a successful job shadowing mobility to Ireland in February, Borrisokane Community College partner schools in the Include Me Project from Spain, Austria and Germany, visited with their teachers and students. The German group included nine students with additional needs.

They were welcomed with a presentation given by Erasmus+ student Saoirse Gleeson. This was followed by a wonderful performance from our Trad group led by another Erasmus+ student Maebh Cahalan. 3rd year student Dara Bourke performed a song she had composed herself and 2nd year student April Slevin showcased her Irish dancing skills.

Students then got to know each other with icebreakers. A schedule of events took place over the week. This comprised two writing workshops designed by BCC teachers, third workshop given by published Irish author Helena Close and an art workshop, all inspired by the theme ‘Introduction to Personal Writing -Who Am I?‘.

Students also attended GAA workshops as a flavour of Irish culture. Students also visited Galway city, Galway Museum, Salthill and the National Aquarium and visited Portumna Workhouse, Castle and Gardens

The visitors were treated to a special advanced screening of Back to the 80s performed by the TYs followed by a planting workshop to promote the Sustainable Development Goals of Life on Land and Climate Action. They also enjoyed an Irish language workshop.

Other activities included a tour of the school, a tour of Borrisokane, an Irish dinner and a movie night. The week ended with a Céilí and refreshments. Include Me project keyrings were given as a memento for visiting students and teachers to take home and Mr Carr addressed our project partners and thanked them for their participation and visit. TYs celebrated at the end of the week with a team building trip, karting and paintballing.

Thanks to the Erasmus+ staff committee of Ms Morgan, Ms Heavey, Ms Linehan, Ms Minogue, Ms Austin, Ms Shanahan and Ms Cunningham as well as Mr Dillon, Mr Ryan (WW) and Ms Brady, Ms Duffy, Ms Molloy, Ms A Ryan and TY Erasmus class.