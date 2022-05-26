Search

26 May 2022

Tidy Towns group gets ready for the Big Sweep ‘22

Tidy Towns group gets ready for the Big Sweep '22

The photo above was taken just as the Tidy Towns were finishing the Green Street area in Roscrea.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 1:06 PM

BY the time you read this, the National SuperValu Tidy Towns Competition will be up and running! May 20th was the deadline for the entries to the competition to be returned. Roscrea Tidy Towns have submitted their entry.

Last Saturday May 21st they were delighted to welcome three new helpers to their group. Precious, Sandi and Abas are here from various parts of Africa. They were happy to lend a hand as Roscrea Tidy Towns members did a tidy up in the Green Street and part of the car park.

As the judging time approaches they ask the public to be more conscious of litter. Please use existing bins or take home wrappings etc to be binned. They ask smokers to be aware that butts are most difficult to pick up as they often get trapped in the road and pavement surfaces. If you are a business owner and have employees who smoke, they ask that you provide some container for butts and dispose of the contents regularly.

It is wonderful to see that so many business premises have availed of the County Council Subsidised Painting Scheme – they believe it is still open to applicants. They would encourage all owners who haven’t availed of this scheme already to do so.

As judging time approaches, Tidy Towns are once more organising their Annual Big Sweep. This will take place on Wednesday June 8th 2022 at 7pm. All clubs and businesses are invited to join them for the occasion – they meet at the Fancy Fountain in Rosemary Square at 7pm. ou’re asked to bring a brush, gloves a high visibility jacket and a mask (against dust!). When the sweep is complete they ask everyone to do their utmost to keep Roscrea tidy.

They would encourage businesses to keep the paving and verge outside their premises neat and tidy – like our predecessors did – by making sure they are kept litter and weed free. This would be of great benefit to the town as it would create a good impression for visitors and encourage them to return. It would also be of great benefit to Tidy Towns as it would gain Roscrea some extra marks in the competition!! We only get one chance to create a good impression!

