Future of Roscrea's Dean Maxwell discussion at meeting tonight

The uncertainty shrouding the future of long-term care in Roscrea and the town's only public Nursing Home will be discussed at a meeting tonight, which will be attended by Oireachtas and Tipperary County Council members and local community activists.

The meeting may play an important part in shaping what direction community care will develop in Roscrea, with some calling for a redesign and extension of the current facility located adjacent to St. Cronan's Church in the heart of the town and others arguing for a potential greenfield build which carries the name and tradition of care in the Dean Maxwell forward.

Last month the Chairman of Roscrea Community Development Council (RCDC), John Lupton, warned that the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Home may be "gone as we know it" and said public demonstrations may result.

After a meeting last month between the Minister for Older People Mary Butler, Oireachtas Representatives, local councillors and community representatives, Mr. Lupton said “it is clear that the HSE’s position with regard to the Dean Maxwell is that the long term stay facility will not be carried forward into the future”.

Mr. Lupton said the Minister favours a proposal for a Dementia Unit, Respite facility and a Community Resource Centre, but needs community backing for such a proposal before submitting application for funding the change and emphasised the plans will not include a long term stay facility and called on the public to support potential public demonstrations.

“From my own perspective, that of RCDC’s, and I believe, many in the community of Roscrea, the Dean Maxwell primarily represents a long-term Community Nursing Home facility and it's loss would effectively represent the loss of the Dean Maxwell as we know it.

Mr. Lupton said the Minister has made it clear that the long term stay facility will cease and that she suggests that if the community does not support her plan “the community of Roscrea, in the context of Dean Maxwell, may be left with nothing”.

“From RCDC’s perspective the community must fight for the retention of a long term stay facility and such facility must be an integral part of any proposed development. The principle that people in their twilight years must be entitled to the dignity of continuing to live in their place of belonging is a human right and if it is abandoned then it is gone, not only for this generation, but, for generations to come", Mr. Lupton said.

Meanwhile, the creation of a new 50 bed Nursing Home and palliative care unit on a 3.5 acre site beside Nenagh Hospital is expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

Speaking on TippFm Radio this week, Labour TD Alan Kelly said the new St. Conlon's Nursing Home in Nenagh is badly needed and that similar new facilities for Roscrea and Thurles are equally urgent. When the three towns have adequate care facilities in place "we'll have three really fantastic units to fully service the people across the north of the county", Deputy Kelly said.