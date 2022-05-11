105 year old Offaly woman returns her census form

105 year old Mrs Ellen Hynes
105 year old Mrs Ellen Hynes, who was born in Moneygall, Co Offaly, in 1916, completed her census form in her own handwriting this year, and is pictured returning it to the census enumerator.
According to CSO it is the 18th census she is recorded in. She lives at The Heath, Glascloon, Co Offaly in the parish of Kilcolman and is mother of nine children. She has 94 descendants, 10 children, 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
