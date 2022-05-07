Search

07 May 2022


Plan to create pleasant outdoor space for reading in Borrisokane

Plan to create pleasant outdoor space for reading in Borrisokane

Borrisokane Library

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

07 May 2022 7:03 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

The County Council is planning to create a pleasant, outdoor space for reading in Borrisokane.

Cllr Michael O'Meara told a recent meeting that he likes the idea and he hopes the Council will follow through on it.

“It will be a small green area in front of the library which will have an attractive fence around it,” commented the councillor. “The idea is that it will be a nice reading area for users of the library on days of pleasant weather.”

Cllr Ger Darcy said he also hopes to see the small project become reality. “It's a lovely project,” he remarked. “Is the Council still committed to it?”

A member of the Council's library services told him it still is. “It's on our agenda for the year,” she said. “It's not on the top of our list, but we do plan to get around to it this year. I think it's a nice project and it will be a benefit for Borrisokane, tying in nicely with the big streetscape improvement project which was completed last year. This will be a pleasant space for users of the library to read their books in.”

Cllr O'Meara pointed out that Councillors get worried when they hear that the causes they are championing come some way down the local authority's to-do list.

Cllr Darcy agreed. “This won't be an expensive project, and is definitely worth it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media