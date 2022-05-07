Plan to create pleasant outdoor space for reading in Borrisokane

The County Council is planning to create a pleasant, outdoor space for reading in Borrisokane.

Cllr Michael O'Meara told a recent meeting that he likes the idea and he hopes the Council will follow through on it.

“It will be a small green area in front of the library which will have an attractive fence around it,” commented the councillor. “The idea is that it will be a nice reading area for users of the library on days of pleasant weather.”

Cllr Ger Darcy said he also hopes to see the small project become reality. “It's a lovely project,” he remarked. “Is the Council still committed to it?”

A member of the Council's library services told him it still is. “It's on our agenda for the year,” she said. “It's not on the top of our list, but we do plan to get around to it this year. I think it's a nice project and it will be a benefit for Borrisokane, tying in nicely with the big streetscape improvement project which was completed last year. This will be a pleasant space for users of the library to read their books in.”

Cllr O'Meara pointed out that Councillors get worried when they hear that the causes they are championing come some way down the local authority's to-do list.

Cllr Darcy agreed. “This won't be an expensive project, and is definitely worth it.”