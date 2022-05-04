Search

04 May 2022

Borrisokane Players present their ‘Perfect Wedding’

The cast of Borrisokane Players production of 'Perfect Wedding. Front (l. to r.): Greg Starr & Gráinne Dé Staor. Standing: Annie Shanahan, Ciara O’Meara, Pat Fox, Deborah Doherty

Reporter:

Reporter

04 May 2022 10:33 PM

BORRISOKANE Players are delighted to be making their long-anticipated return to the Clarke Memorial stage with their 2022 production of Robin Hawdon’s ‘Perfect Wedding’.

With the Covid pandemic halting their 2020 production the week before opening night, the Borrisokane Players have been working diligently behind the scenes since January, preparing this year’s two-act comedy.

This ‘perfect wedding’ is far from perfect as the bridegroom wakes up in bed with a strange girl beside him on the morning of his wedding day. When the best man, the mother-in-law, a call girl and a chambermaid get involved, panic and chaos ensues for all concerned.

This year’s production sees a mix of seasoned actors and debutantes take to the stage. Greg Starr, Pat Fox, Deborah Doherty and Ciara O’Meara are no strangers to the Clarke Memorial Hall having stared in prior productions of ‘The Weir’ & ‘Don’t Tell The Wife’. They bring with them two new debutantes to the Borrisokane Players in Annie Shanahan and Gráinne Dé Staor. Directed by Tom Hayes and the attention to detail that is characteristic of Tom’s directorial quality, has ensured a production full of laughter and enjoyment.

Running nightly from Friday May 6th to Sunday May 8th at 8.30pm sharp in The Clarke Memorial Hall Borrisokane. Bookings on (086) 067 8124. A weekend of fantastic amateur drama not to be missed!

