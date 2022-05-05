"Unacceptable" that Portumna Hotel is "falling into ruin"

Since it was bought in 2015, locals have been hoping to see renovation taking place at the former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna, but are feeling very disappointed that still nothing has happened.

This week Sinn Féin TD Louis O'Hara has taken up their cause, by publicly calling for an end to the inaction and the commencement of works.

“It is unacceptable,” said Deputy O'Hara, “that the former Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna has been left idle and falling into ruin.”

He said that redeveloping the hotel would bring huge benefits to Portumna and the surrounding area in terms of tourism and as an amenity for the local community, “and the Comer Brothers need to get a move on with its redevelopment.”

The Athenry TD promised that his party will continue to purse this issue with Galway County Council as well as pushing for more to be done at national level to address the "growing problem" of vacant and derelict properties.

“We can't afford to have sites like this lying idle in Galway,” he remarked. “The Comer Brothers have planning permission to redevelop it and the Council has told us that they have written to them recently to say that it is being considered for entry into the derelict site register if it is not redeveloped.

“There's far too many properties left empty across the State and more needs to be done, including vacant property taxes and other measures to incentivise property owners to redevelop these sites.”