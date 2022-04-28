Offaly poets celebrate Poetry Day Ireland with online offering

Birr's Leviathan, which features prominently in Poetry Day Ireland.
Today, Thursday April 28th, is Poetry Day Ireland and it's being marked by a number of Offaly Poets with an offering called "Through the Eye of the Telescope."
Through the Eye of the Telescope is Offaly's response to Poetry Ireland's theme of "Written in the Stars".
The famous giant telescope ("The Leviathan" - built between 1842 - 1845) attracts tens of thousands of visitors to Birr Castle Demesne every year and it was an obvious choice for the Offaly poets.
The Offaly poems travel through a variety of themes, including the star-studded sky, pigeons, Lord and Lady Rosse, ghosts, tyranny and love.
You can listen to Through the Eye of the Telescope on Poetry Ireland's website (click on Poetry Day Ireland once in the website).
Headlined by guest poet Rita Kelly, voices include Ken Hume, Anthony Sullivan, Derek Fanning, Philip Brady, Pauline McNamee, Eileen Casey, Mary 0'Connor.
St Brendan’s TY project “Bog to the Future” won the Natures’ Pharmacy Nat pro award at Scifest. Sophia Gladka, Kate Hogan, and Alexandra Crowley are pictured with their award and One for All vouchers.
Julian Evans (left) and Bruno Caproni are making a welcome return to this year's Birr Festival of Music
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.