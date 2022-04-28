N52 Tullamore / Kilbeggan Link Scheme put on long finger

Councillors called for more urgency on a proposed Tullamore / Kilbeggan Link Scheme during a recent meeting.

“The N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link Scheme,” Director of Services Tom Shanahan told the meeting, “hasn't received any funding yet from the government for the coming year, but, having said that, we in the Council will be working on a design and environmental study this year.”

The N52 from Tullamore to Kilbeggan currently operates above capacity, carrying over 14,000 vehicles per day. The Council says the road's safety is “compromised by a narrow hard shoulder and a number of junctions and private access points. The new N52 Tullamore to Kilbeggan Link scheme will benefit all road users. This scheme will improve the quality of this strategically important road; improve connectivity within the Midlands; result in shorter and safer car, truck and bus journeys; improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and those living along the route.”

Cllr Sean O'Brien said he was very disappointed to hear that funding hasn't been allocated for the upgrading of the road. He said the Councillors have been eagerly anticipating for a long time seeing the design report for the route. “I am worried now that the project will be put on the backburner. The improvement of this road is vital for local business and local residents. It is vital for safety. I think we should meet with Oireachtas members about this. There needs to be more urgency.”

Cllr Neil Feighery said he also was very disappointed with the lack of greater urgency concerning the road.

Cllr Tony McCormack pointed out that it's a dangerous situation on the route, because of high speeds and dangerous junctions. “The problem can't be treated in this manner, or worse, simply ignored.”