Ballyboy Comhaltas hosts Offaly Fleadh in Kilcormac this weekend

The first highlight of the year for all Comhaltas people is the County Fleadh and thankfully after two years of inactivity in the traditional music scene and Irish culture we can finally look forward to catching up and meeting old friends.

There is no doubt that this Fleadh will bring back great memories and create some new ones for all followers of our Irish music, song and dance.

Ballyboy C.C.É. was formed in 2000 and hosted the County Fleadh in 2013, they were again to host the Fleadh in 2020 but unfortunately Covid-19 put a stop to it, but they are delighted to return this year to Colaiste Naomh Cormac in Kilcormac where all competitions will be held.

Sincere thanks to Mr Kenneth Crann, Principal of Colaiste Naomh Cormac and the school’s management for the use of this superb facility to host this prestigious event and to the people and businesses of both Ballyboy and Kilcormac for their support.

Ballyboy C.C.É. have a great working group. There is a great sense of community in the area and all the local clubs come together at times like these, the KDA, Kilcormac / Kiloughey GAA and Camogie and Ballyboy Tidy Towns to name just a few. This weekend will be no different.

Starting at 6pm on Friday there will be the Traditional four and eight hand Dance Competitions along with Sean Nós Dancing where you will see top class dancers performing in their colourful dance costumes.

Comhrá Gaeilge competitions are on Saturday at 11am. Also beginning at 11am on both Saturday and Sunday are the solo, duets, trios and group competitions and run right through until evening. There will be competitions in ladies and men’s traditional singing and storytelling in both Irish and English.

The highlight of the Sunday evening is the Céili Band Competitions.

On Saturday evening at 7pm there will be the Aifreann Fleadh Chontae Uíbh Fhailí in The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Kilcormac where traditional music and dance will be performed by the host branch – Ballyboy C.C.É.

Best of luck to all competitors taking part over the weekend and to those who will qualify for the Leinster Fleadh which will be held in Portlaoise in July.

Also best of luck to a very talented group of ladies who are dancing in the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals in Killarney on Sunday 1st May, all are members of Ballyboy C.C.É.

This is a traditional weekend and there will be Fleadh sessions in the pubs in Ballyboy and Kilcormac from Friday evening right through until Sunday night.