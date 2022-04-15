Search

15 Apr 2022

Roscrea Tidy Towns - lending a helping hand

Pictured supporting the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day are Kiera Edwards (Gaisce Student), Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee, Mary Conroy and Claire Loughnane from Roscrea Tidy Towns

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

15 Apr 2022 3:52 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Over the years Roscrea Tidy Towns has helped many of the local residents’ associations with donations of plants to enhance their area.

While we’re available to help again this year, we also added a few new charities – namely Daffodil Day and The Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Daffodil Day
Roscrea Tidy Towns Members took part in Daffodil Day this year. It was a special occasion as late in 2121, Councillor Shane Lee contacted the Tidy Towns to know if we would be willing to undertake the planting, cultivating and selling of daffodils – sponsored by Tipperary County Council – and donate the proceeds to Conquer Cancer Daffodil Day 2022. We were delighted to take part. We had great help from some Coláiste Phobal transition year students who were beginning their Presidential Gaisce Award work.

Ukraine Appeal
At our AGM on March 23 rd this year, the plight of the people of Ukraine was discussed.
It was decided to donate €250 of our funds to the Red Cross. In the days following, Mr. George Cunningham also decided to try to raise funds for this worthy cause and so he ran a very successful book sale in the Methodist Church hall on Saturday, April 2, with proceeds being donated to the Red Cross for its Ukraine Appeal.
Roscrea Tidy Towns decided to add their contribution to George’s efforts. The book sale was a great success and we hope that our contributions will help alleviate the hardship that these people are currently enduring.

