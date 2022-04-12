Science Blast award for Coolderry Central School

Coolderry Central School pupils with Mrs Teehan displaying some of their storyboards after receiving their award in the “ESB Science Blast“ initiative.
MRS Teehan and the pupils in fifth and sixth class at Coolderry Central School recently participated in the “ESB Science Blast“ initiative.
The pupils came up with a series of science based questions and set about finding answers. The study involved a lot of research and surveys by each of the groups along with a vast range of experiments.
On Thursday April 7th, they were questioned by a scientist nominated by the RDS organising body, on their research, who was very impressed with the amount of research they had conducted and their findings.
They were thrilled to be awarded a plaque for their studies from the RDS.
Congratulations to all of them on this great achievement.
