Roscrea rockers hold concert for Ukraine

A Roscrea rock band raised money for Ukraine last weekend when they hosted a concert where all merchandise sales and ticket money will be donated to a charity caring for refugees and their livestock and pets.

Roscrea rockers Unkindness Of Ravens were joined by fellow Roscrea troubadour, Jack Keeshan and Puckane/Carney natives Brigantia for a night of ballads and retro-rock in The Well Bar in Nenagh on Saturday night last for a well attended concert.

Owner of the Well Bar, PJ Shanahan also contributed to the fundraising effort. The Well Bar is a renowned epicentre of rock music where local bands and visiting rock groups have performed for over two decades.

The Roscrea based band visited Ukraine in 2016 to perform at a music festival near Lviv in Western Ukraine and had plans to return in the summer of 2022. Albums produced by Ukrainian rock bands they met at the festival were on sale in Nenagh on Saturday night and played over the sound system between the performances.

They have maintained regular contact with friends dotted across the country - some of whom joined the mass exodus of refugees and some who have stayed behind to join the fight to defend their homeland.

The band, who are wildlife and animal lovers, chose a charity dedicated to assisting refugees care for their livestock and family pets during the war and thanked everyone who attended the event and contributed.