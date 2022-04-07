Search

07 Apr 2022

Roscrea rockers hold concert for Ukraine

Roscrea rockers hold concert for Ukraine

Tipperary rockers Unkindness Of Ravens, Brigantia and Jack Keeshan performing last Saturday night

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

07 Apr 2022 1:12 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

A Roscrea rock band raised money for Ukraine last weekend when they hosted a concert where all merchandise sales and ticket money will be donated to a charity caring for refugees and their livestock and pets.

Roscrea rockers Unkindness Of Ravens were joined by fellow Roscrea troubadour, Jack Keeshan and Puckane/Carney natives Brigantia for a night of ballads and retro-rock in The Well Bar in Nenagh on Saturday night last for a well attended concert.

Owner of the Well Bar, PJ Shanahan also contributed to the fundraising effort. The Well Bar is a renowned epicentre of rock music where local bands and visiting rock groups have performed for over two decades.

The Roscrea based band visited Ukraine in 2016 to perform at a music festival near Lviv in Western Ukraine and had plans to return in the summer of 2022. Albums produced by Ukrainian rock bands they met at the festival were on sale in Nenagh on Saturday night and played over the sound system between the performances.

They have maintained regular contact with friends dotted across the country - some of whom joined the mass exodus of refugees and some who have stayed behind to join the fight to defend their homeland. 

The band, who are wildlife and animal lovers, chose a charity dedicated to assisting refugees care for their livestock and family pets during the war and thanked everyone who attended the event and contributed.     

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media